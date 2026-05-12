Kogi West: Youth leader endorses Aro Samuel for Senate

By Seyi Babalola

A youth leader in Kogi West and aide to Kogi State Governor, Oladele John Nihi, has endorsed Hon. Aro Samuel Bamidele for the Kogi West Senatorial seat, describing him as a strong advocate of youth empowerment and grassroots development.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nihi said Hon. Aro Samuel Bamidele possesses the vision and leadership qualities needed to represent the people of Kogi West effectively at the National Assembly.

According to him, the APC chieftain has consistently demonstrated commitment to the growth and development of the district, particularly through his support for youths and community-driven initiatives.

“Hon. Aro Samuel Bamidele is a champion of youth empowerment and development. His vision for Kogi West aligns with ours — empowering youths, driving progress, and building a brighter future,” he stated.

Nihi called on youths across the senatorial district to rally support for the aspirant, stressing that his emergence would guarantee quality representation and attract more developmental projects to the area.

He further noted that as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Aro Samuel Bamidele is strategically positioned to facilitate federal presence and ensure that the interests of Kogi West are adequately represented.

“I call on all Kogi West youths to support, rally round, and vote for Hon. Aro Samuel Bamidele. Let’s unite behind a leader who understands our needs and aspirations,” he added.

The youth leader also praised the aspirant’s track record of service and dedication to the people, describing him as the best choice to represent Kogi West in the Senate.

He urged residents of the district, especially young people, to seize the opportunity to support a candidate he said would prioritise their welfare, create opportunities, and drive sustainable development across the region.