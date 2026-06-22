Kogi intercepts large cache of arms for criminal networks

In a renewed fight against insecurity, a large cache of ammunitions destined for criminal networks operating within and around Kogi State has been intercepted by operatives of the state and federal government. It is a major security breakthrough that underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations against criminal elements in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying the successful operation was made possible through close collaboration among local security operatives under the Kogi State security architecture, the Hybrid Forces operating under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, security operatives acted on credible intelligence regarding the movement of arms and ammunition intended for criminal elements seeking to undermine peace and security in Kogi State. The intelligence specifically identified a Golf 2 vehicle being used for the illicit movement of the weapons.

Fanwo explained that security agencies swiftly coordinated efforts across state boundaries and, in collaboration with the Sokoto State Government and security agencies in the state, tracked the movement of the suspects while maintaining close surveillance on their activities.

The operation culminated in the arrest of three suspects in Sokoto State after they had been placed under covert surveillance for more than two weeks. Preliminary investigations yielded valuable intelligence, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the arms trafficking syndicate.

Acting on intelligence obtained during the operation, security operatives successfully intercepted the cache of arms and ammunition intended for criminal networks in Kogi State. The Golf 2 vehicle used in transporting the weapons was subsequently impounded in Kabba, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area.

Recovered from the operation were two AK-47 rifles, several AK-47 magazines, sixty-seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two pistols, twelve rounds of pistol ammunition and military uniforms suspected to have been intended for use by criminal elements.

Fanwo revealed that intelligence reports indicated the intercepted weapons were part of efforts by criminal groups to replenish their depleted stock of arms after suffering major setbacks in recent weeks, particularly following the neutralisation of notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Battijo, on June 10, 2026, after his failed attempt to kidnap students of Government Secondary School, Iluke Bunu.

He noted that the State Government had anticipated possible attempts by fleeing criminals to regroup and rearm, and consequently intensified intelligence gathering efforts, widened its intelligence network, strengthened surveillance in strategic locations and deepened collaboration with security agencies across the country.

According to available intelligence, criminal elements trapped within forest locations in parts of the state have suffered significant operational setbacks and are experiencing acute shortages of arms and ammunition following sustained security operations against them.

The Commissioner said intelligence further suggested that the desperate elements had been making frantic efforts to replenish their stockpile of weapons in a bid to resist the sustained pressure being mounted against them by security forces.

“The successful interception of this arms consignment demonstrates that the Kogi State Government remains ahead of criminal networks and committed to denying them the resources needed to threaten the peace and security of our people,” Fanwo said.

He commended local security forces in Kogi State, the Hybrid Forces under the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the officers and men of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army for their professionalism, vigilance and seamless coordination.

Fanwo also conveyed the appreciation of the Kogi State Government to the Sokoto State Government, security agencies in Sokoto State, and other stakeholders whose cooperation and prompt response contributed to the success of the operation.

He further commended the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his strategic leadership and commitment to strengthening the nation’s security architecture, as well as the heads of security agencies across the country for their continued support and coordination.

The Commissioner praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for strengthening the capacities of sub-national governments and security institutions to protect lives and property, noting that the support of the President has contributed significantly to the security gains being recorded across Kogi State.

Fanwo said the interception of the arms cache sends a clear message to criminal networks that Kogi State will never be a safe haven for terrorism, banditry, kidnapping or any form of criminality.

He assured residents that there was no cause for alarm, stressing that security agencies had intensified surveillance and operations across strategic locations in the state to sustain the gains already recorded in the fight against insecurity.

The government urged citizens to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies, emphasizing that collective efforts remain critical to preserving the peace, security, and prosperity of Kogi State.