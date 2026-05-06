Kogi East Senate: APC stakeholders, Igala Vanguard back Echocho for continuity

By Seyi Babalola

Critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi East, alongside the Igala Vanguard, have appealed to the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Ododo, and the immediate past Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to adopt Senator Jibrin Isah (Echocho) for a return to the Senate.

The groups argued that Echocho’s continuity in the Red Chamber is not only a reward for his performance but a strategic advantage for the development of Kogi East.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, the APC Kogi East Critical Stakeholders emphasised that Senator Echocho’s track record makes him the most viable candidate for the party.

The group noted that recent amendments to Senate rules regarding seniority further position Echocho for a principal leadership role if re-elected, which would bring more “democratic dividends” to the region.

“Senator Echocho represents an easy electoral victory for the APC,” Mohammed stated.

“His achievements are visible in every local government area, spanning education, healthcare, and community empowerment. He has distributed numerous school buses, built and renovated classrooms, provided potable water, and facilitated capacity-building programs for women and young graduates.”

The stakeholders also highlighted Echocho’s legislative impact at the national level. Key achievements mentioned include his push for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Idah and the Orthopaedic Hospital bill, which is currently awaiting presidential assent.

The group also lauded his efforts in securing alternative financing for the construction of the Lokoja-Shintaku bridge and his advocacy for road projects in Anyigba, Dekina, Oguma, and Gboloko.

“To build on this momentum, we need an experienced hand. There is no need to change a winning team,” the statement added, noting that a strong performance by Echocho would also simplify the party’s task in ensuring Governor Ododo’s second-term success.

In a related development, the Igala Vanguard has dismissed a recent statement issued by a group calling itself the ‘Kogi East Elders Forum,’ which had reportedly opposed Echocho’s continuity.

Through its convener, Engr. Lawrence Ankpa, the Igala Vanguard, described the forum as a “faceless group” created by mischief-makers to obstruct the legislative progress of the Senator. Ankpa alleged that the name “Simon Ocheje,” who purportedly signed the opposing statement, is a pseudonym.

“We call on the leadership of our great party and the general public to ignore this non-existent group. There is no such person as Simon Ocheje known in the political or traditional circles of Igala land,” Ankpa said.

Passing a vote of confidence on Senator Echocho, the Igala Vanguard urged him to remain focused on his legislative duties and not be distracted by the antics of political detractors.

The group reiterated that with the current Senate standing rules favouring returning members, Kogi East stands to gain significantly from Echocho’s seniority and experience.