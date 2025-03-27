By Seyi Babalola

Fresh revelations have emerged, exposing the Kogi Central groups behind the move to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as unregistered entities lacking legal recognition.

A letter from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) dated March 27 2025, confirmed that Kogi Central Political Frontier, one of the main groups spearheading the recall process, does not exist in the commission’s records.

In a letter obtained by our reporter on Thursday, the Commission said it doesn’t register political bodies or pressure groups.

“Kindly be informed that the exact name ‘Kogi Central Political Frontier’ is not available on record as an entity registered with the commission. Further be guided that the commission does not register political bodies or pressure groups,” the letter read.

The revelation raises concerns about the legitimacy of the recall campaign against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has faced intense political opposition since assuming office. It also calls into question the credibility of those leading the charge, as their legal status is now in doubt.

The push for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall has been marked by allegations of political manipulation and external influence.

With this new development, critics argue that the entire process may be a façade orchestrated by shadowy figures with no legal standing.