Kogi APC group urges respect for internal party processes in Kogi East

A group known as the Kogi East APC Elites Forum has appealed for calm and greater respect for internal party structures in the handling of political affairs in the senatorial district.

The forum called on key political stakeholders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and APC chieftain James Faleke, to allow party members in Kogi East to continue to take the lead in determining the political direction of the district through established democratic processes.

It said political activities, particularly primary elections within the state, should be guided by fairness and due process to strengthen unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of future elections.

A statement signed by Dr Ben Ogwuche, Lead Spokesperson of the Critical Members of the Kogi East APC Elites Forum, noted that members of the party in the district are well positioned to manage their internal political affairs.

The group also expressed support for Chief Joe Erico, describing him as a preferred choice among several stakeholders in the area.

It further urged all interested parties to respect the views of APC members within Kogi East and allow democratic structures to guide decision-making processes.

The statement reads: “Kogi East possesses capable leaders, experienced party elders, and a vibrant grassroots structure fully capable of determining its political future.”

It added that, “the final determination of who represents Kogi East should reflect the wishes of APC members and stakeholders within the district.”

Reaffirming its stance on internal democracy, the forum said decisions reached through party processes should be respected to sustain unity within the APC.

“Our purpose is simple and clear: to reaffirm our collective support for Chief Joe Erico, whom we recognise as the candidate who emerged through the accepted democratic process,” the group stated.

The forum also appealed to the APC national leadership to continue to promote fairness, transparency and justice, while encouraging party members across Kogi East to remain calm and united.