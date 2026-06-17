Top seed Mohammed Khadijat underlined her title credentials at the ongoing 47th Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship with a commanding victory to book her place in the women’s singles quarter-finals.

Khadijat brushed aside wildcard entrant Agunbiade Toluwalose 6-1, 6-0 in a one-sided second-round encounter, reaffirming why she is the tournament’s top-ranked player. She will now face Godwin Favour in Thursday’s quarter-final clash.

Also advancing to the last eight is Udofia Mary, who recorded a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 victory over Blessing Otu. Udofia will take on Ogunjobi Success, who defeated Samuel Gloria 6-0, 6-3 in another second-round fixture.

In another quarter-final pairing, Omotayo Blessing secured her place in the final eight after overcoming Bamidele Abosede 6-2, 6-2. She is set for a tough test against second seed Emmanuel-Essien Bright as both players battle for a semi-final ticket.

Bassey Etoro will face Suwa Nenrot in another quarter-final encounter. Suwa advanced after a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory over Olaniyan Abosede.

In the men’s singles event, top seed Abua Canice continued his impressive run with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Sani Musa to reach the quarter-finals. He will next face Mohammed Dahiru, who defeated Chinedu Sunday 6-1, 6-2.

Michael Chima also progressed after dispatching Sani Yahaya 6-2, 6-2. Chima’s next opponent will be wildcard entrant Edward David.

who has impressed since gaining entry into the main draw.

Meanwhile, men’s second seed Ingles moved into the quarter-finals after cruising past Ogunjiofor Onyekachi 6-1, 6-1. However, at the time of filing this report, he was still engaged in a keenly contested encounter against another wildcard entrant, Muhammed Amir.

The championship, taking place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, continues to showcase some of Nigeria’s finest tennis talents as players battle for honours in one of the country’s premier tennis competitions.