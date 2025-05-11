By Rita Okoye

In a sea of emerging talents, Keyah stands out not just as a vocalist, but as a storyteller — one who crafts melodies that linger, and lyrics that speak directly to the heart.

With her debut EP, she makes a bold entrance into the Nigerian music scene, blending genres and emotions in a way that’s fresh, fearless, and deeply resonant.

Keyah’s sound is a tapestry of soul, Afro-R&B, and alternative vibes, effortlessly threading emotive storytelling with heartfelt melodies. On “Bless My Hustle,” she delivers a powerful anthem for every dreamer navigating the daily grind. It’s more than a song; it’s a testimony, wrapped in prayer, struggle, and quiet resilience.

Then comes “The Way You Love Me,” a beautifully rendered ballad that showcases her vocal depth and vulnerability. The track radiates the softness and clarity that Simi is known for, yet Keyah’s voice holds its own — smooth, intimate, and soul-soothing.

With this EP as Keyah’s introduction, the world should brace for the greater chapters to come. With songs like “Surrender,” “Bless My Hustle,” and “The Way You Love Me” already tugging on ears and hearts, it’s clear she’s not here to impress — she’s here to impact.

Keyah’s goal is to connect with people through her music, fostering community and understanding. With her artistic vision, she’s poised to make a meaningful impact in the industry.