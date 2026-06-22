Keir Starmer to resign as UK’s Prime Minister, Trump claims

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Sir Keir Starmer is set to resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Posting on his official X handle, Trump said: “Keir Starmer is resigning as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He failed very badly on two very important subjects: immigration and energy (open sea oil). I wish him well.”

Several UK media reports say Starmer will outline a resignation timetable on Monday after consulting with his wife and family. According to The Observer, Starmer now accepts that his time has run out, as the majority of Labour MPs now back Andy Burnham.

Senior Labour figures believe a “clear statement” could come as early as Monday. It is understood that Starmer will announce “a deliberate slow march in good order, as a matter of duty and dignity.”

“There’s a sadness about it all, of course. He’s come up hard against the reality that the support isn’t there. When the herd moves, it moves,” a Labour source said.