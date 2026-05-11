Kebbi governor prepares for victory – Abdullahi Zuru

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Communication and Strategy, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, has said that Governor Nasir Idris has prepared for the 2027 general elections with strategies to lead his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to a landslide victory.

Zuru stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

He explained that, now that the governor had submitted his nomination form and passed through screening, the coast was now clear for him to emerge victorious.

According to him, “as Comrade Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State submitted his nomination form and was successfully screened, the coast is now clear for the reenactment of another landslide victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

“Shortly after the screening exercise, Governor Nasir Idris praised the national leadership of the party for providing a level playing field for members of the party and aspirants to exercise their right under a transparent process.

“Comrade Nasir Idris also expressed profound gratitude to the stakeholders, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, and indeed the people of Kebbi State for the trust and confidence they have reposed in him all through.”

Zuru noted that since the governor returned to Kebbi, many prominent politicians and stakeholders in the state’s politics have expressed their strong support for the governor’s re-election.

The Special Adviser also disclosed that an NGO known as ‘No Vacancy Network’, founded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and led by its state Coordinator, Nasiru Turakin Masama, had started advocacy and mobilisation for Governor Idris’ victory.

At the presentation ceremony, the state coordinator acknowledged the commitment and dedication of the adviser in championing the cause of President Tinubu and Comrade Nasir Idris’s return beyond 2027.

He disclosed that the NGO, which appointed him as its patron in Kebbi State, stated that its coordinator recognised the achievements of the state governor in many sectors.

While quoting, Zuru stated that Masama said: “it is on record that Kebbi State has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in all sectors of development through the execution of high-quality and impactful developmental programmes and projects under Comrade Governor Nasir Idris’s administration within the last three years.

“In addition, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has remarkably improved the well-being of the people of Kebbi State with the execution of valuable infrastructure and provision of viable socio-economic empowerment programmes.

“Among such projects is the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway project, with 250 kilometres cutting across Kebbi State, which will certainly boost economic growth and social development along the corridor.

“The presidential approval for the Kebbi State Government to take over the reconstruction of the abandoned Koko-Zuru federal road project, construction of Natsini-Kangiwa-Kamba roads, Zaima-Zuru-Gamji road, Malando-Warrah road and Birnin Yauri-Rijau-Zuru road.

“Also worthy of note was the Federal Government’s support in agricultural development, healthcare delivery, economic empowerment and, above all, demonstrated concern and support on security challenges.”

Zuru recalled that, a few weeks ago, political associates and some major stakeholders in the APC in the state had organised a Unity Rally, the fourth of its kind, which brought together hundreds of thousands of party loyalists committed to the success of the party and showcased the loyalty, commitment of the membership and strength of the party.

He said that the crowd unanimously passed a vote of absolute confidence in the President and Governor Idris and endorsed them for a second term.

According to him, “However, it should be understood that no amount of blackmail, fabrication of falsehood, and display of allegedly massively acquired ill-gotten wealth can change the mindset of the on their conviction of the sincerity and capacity of Comrade Governor Nasir Kauran Gwandu. mischievous allegations.

“With the submission of the nomination form and successful screening exercise, Comrade Governor Nasir Idris and indeed the All Progressives Congress are fully prepared for the launch of the 2027 electioneering campaigns at the appropriate time and eventually reenact another historic victory in 2027,” he said.