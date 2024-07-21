Kebbi governor pledges N50 million to girls’ school, vows education overhaul

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr Nasir Idris has donated N50 million to Command Science Secondary School, Girls, Goru, Kebbi State.

Dr Idris announced the donation at the school’s graduation ceremony on Saturday. He explained that the gesture was necessary to assist the institution in tackling its immediate problems to pave the way for effective learning in a conducive environment for students and teachers.

After assessing the infrastructure at the school, the Governor informed the authorities that his administration would offer a helping hand in refurbishing some of the structures.

The Governor made it clear that educational matters were a collective responsibility, not for the government alone to handle.

According to him, “Education is the responsibility for all, not only the Government. Parents will also have to contribute for the benefit of their children and wards.”

Dr Idris noticed the small number of students studying at the school, promising to join hands with the 21 Sole Administrators of the state to sponsor about 60 students to enrol in the school to increase intake.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the education sector in Kebbi.

“My administration is giving free education. We have paid for NECO and WAEC, paid N2 billion for students studying in tertiary institutions, [and] paid N723 million for our foreign students in India, Egypt and Cyprus to offset their school fees.

“My administration has invested over 10 billion naira in the education sector within one year,” he averred.

The Commandant of the school, Major B. Fatai, expressed gratitude for Governor Idris’s presence at the graduation ceremony, hoping that the governor, among other requests from the school, would help to mobilise for more admissions from the 21 LGAs to increase the student population.