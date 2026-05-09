Kasali denies accepting Ogun govt appointment, insists on state assembly bid

A 2027 aspirant for Ijebu East Constituency, Ogun State House of Assembly, Prince Temitope Kasali, has denied accepting a political appointment from the state government.

Kasali debunked the claim in a statement obtained by SunOnline on Saturday.

The aspirant, popularly known as Kastopee, also denied withdrawing from the state assembly race.

The statement reads, “We wish to formally address and debunk the widespread reports alleging that Prince Temitope A. Kasali (Kastopee) has accepted a political appointment under the Ogun State Government.

“While we sincerely appreciate the confidence and recognition shown by the government, we state clearly that no appointment has been accepted, as I remain fully committed to the race for the Ijebu East Constituency seat at the Ogun State House of Assembly.”

Kasali hinged his decision on a genuine desire to serve the people of Ijebu East more directly, passionately and effectively through legislative representation.

He noted that this aspiration is not merely political, but a people-driven mission rooted in development, inclusion, youth advancement and quality representation for the constituency.

Kasali appealed to party leaders, critical stakeholders and faithful across Ogun State to remain fair, just and considerate in the ongoing political process.

He said, “Ijebu East deserves competent, tested and grassroots-oriented representation that will strengthen the party and further deepen the trust of the people in government.

“I remain grateful to the Ogun State Government for the honour and goodwill extended to me.

“However, the collective interest and voice of the people of Ijebu East must remain paramount.

“To the general public, party faithful and supporters across the state, we urge you not to be distracted by misinformation.

“We are still fully in the race and will not back down. We humbly seek your continued prayers, support and solidarity as we push this vision forward and bring meaningful representation home to the people of Ijebu East Local Government.”