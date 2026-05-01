From Desmond Mgboh
Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has called upon the Department of State Services (DSS) and other financial crimes investigative agencies to investigate the former Head of Service in the state, Abdullahi, over an alleged breach of financial conduct while he was in office.
The governor sought the probe of the former top civil servant while addressing workers in the state at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Friday.
The relationship between the duo hit the rocks about two months ago when the former Head of Service was relieved of his position following the allegation. The situation worsened after the former Head of Service joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) weeks later.
Yusuf told the workers during the May Day celebrations, “Following the alleged deduction of N1.5 billion from the workers’ salaries by the former Head of Service, I hereby order an investigation into the allegation.”
The governor observed that anyone found to be involved in the alleged crime would be punished according to the law, adding that the deducted money would be recovered and returned to the affected workers.
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“This government is for you, will work for you; so what it needs from you is your support and commitment to work,” Governor Yusuf stated.
On the outstanding gratuity and death benefits of retirees in the state, Governor Yusuf pledged to offset the balance of N16 billion before the expiration of his tenure in 2027.
“Alhamdulilahi, we have been able to offset N32 billion out of the N48 billion we inherited from the previous administration, and, by the grace of Allah, the N16 billion will be cleared before the end of this tenure,” he said.
Earlier, in his welcome address, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kabir Inuwa, lauded the governor for the prompt payment of salaries in the state and for the settlement of retirees’ benefits amounting to N32 billion, while urging the governor to offset the remaining balance.
“This has restored the dignity of workers who served the state for the most part of their lives,” Inuwa said.
He called on the government to address the salary disparity between state and local government workers to boost the morale of all employees in the state.