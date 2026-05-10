Kano Governor donates 200 Saudi Riyals to intending pilgrims, urges them to be good ambassadors

From Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has urged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state during the 2026 hajj exercises.

The Governor made the appeal while attending a practical demonstration of the hajj exercise to the intending pilgrims held at Hajj Camp

A statement issued on Sunday Mustapha Muhammad, Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said the governor ably represented by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Murtala Sule Garo, at the event

” You are going to a land where millions of Muslims from all over the world will gather. Let your conduct reflect discipline, humility, brotherhood, and the true spirit of Islam. Abide by the laws of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and follow instructions from your officials,” the Governor has said.

He also donated 200 Saudi Riyals to each pilgrim, insisting that it was away of showing concern to the plights of the pilgrims at the Holy land.

The governor also, donated Ihram free to all the pilgrims and distributed samples to some of the beneficiaries at the Hajj Camp.

The Director General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abubakar Ibrahim Matawalle, thanked the governor for all the supports and encouragements.

He said, the Board had passed several challenges but it has succeeded in meeting the targets for securing all visas.

He said the first flight would take off on 14th of May, 2026 straight to Madinah.