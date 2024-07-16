Kaduna Reps member Adams die at 39

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Chikun/ Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Ekene Adams, is dead.

The House spokesman, Akin Rotimi Jnr, in a statement, said the deceased lawmaker, who was also the chairman, House Committee on Sports, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 39.

According to him, “Adams was a dedicated public servant, passionate sports administrator, and kind philanthropist who, until his demise, chaired the House Committee on Sports. He was a first-term member of the House of Representatives, representing the good people of Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

“The dear departed lawmaker was a kind and gentle humanitarian, loved by all who knew him. His dedication to the development of grassroots sports in Nigeria was unwavering, and his contributions to the House will be deeply missed.

“The House of Representatives extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, constituents of our dear colleague, as well as the good people and Government of Kaduna State.”