From Sola Ojo, Abuja

In a proactive effort to combat sexual harassment and foster a safe academic environment, Kaduna Polytechnic has intensified its awareness and sensitization campaigns targeting both students and staff.

The initiative is a part of a broader policy aimed at educating the campus community on what constitutes sexual harassment and the consequences of such acts if caught.

Director, Policy and Transparency Division (PTD), Kaduna Polytechnic, Dr. Ismail Anchau, stated this while hosting members of the Empowering Women for Excellence Initiative (EWEI) who were in his office to follow up on combating sexual harassment programme earlier carried out in 2024.

EWEI has last year trained members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on combating sexual harassment in public spaces in Kaduna State.

According to the Director, the largest Polytechnic in Sub-Sahara Africa has recognized the need to protect students, particularly new entrants, from sexual harassment by integrating awareness campaigns into orientation programmes.

“These sessions are now mandatory for all new students across various colleges. Within the past two days alone, orientation and sensitization programmes were successfully held in multiple colleges, ensuring that the message reaches a broad audience.

“We aim to create awareness so that both students and staff know what constitutes sexual harassment—whether implied or explicit. It’s not only about protecting the students but also guiding staff to ensure they don’t cross boundaries unknowingly.

“So, as part of the institution’s policy and, of course, based on the EWEI project last year, any case of reported sexual harassment is treated with the utmost seriousness.

“Once there is a report, we carry out a thorough investigation. If the evidence is sufficient, the matter is escalated to the registrar, and then a disciplinary committee takes it up. Depending on the gravity of the offence, the offender may be dismissed from the institution,” the official explained.

“Due to these awareness campaigns, reported cases of sexual harassment on campus have reduced significantly. Students and staff are now better informed, and potential offenders are aware of the serious consequences,” the Director noted.

On his part, Programme Officer Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning, EWEI, Abdulkareem Yusuf Ovanigbe, expressed optimism that with the commitment of the institution, the issue of sexual harassment has no future there.

“So the training was part of the “We for Them” (WFT) project implemented by EWEI where seminars were held as a response to the issue of sexual harassment in public spaces in the State.

“The institution is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and conducive learning environment. All students are assured of protection and are urged to report any form of harassment without fear of intimidation, which is very important to us.

“We are glad the institution is doing well as the Director said that the sensitization programmes have been extended to all the colleges within the institution, including the College of Education (COE), College of Science and Technology (CST), College of Technical and Business Education (CTBE), College of Basic Medical Sciences (CBMS), College of Environmental Sciences (CES), and the College of Agricultural Sciences (CAS)”, he said.