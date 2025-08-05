From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle, swapping the positions of two key commissioners in his administration.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sule Shuaibu, has been moved to the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs while the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, James Kanyip, takes over as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

In a statement yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary, Ibraheem Musa, Governor Sani charged the two top functionaries to approach their new responsibilities with fairness, total commitment and integrity.

He expects them to bring their extensive experiences and knowledge to bear on their new assignments and wishes them God’s guidance and protection as they take on their new roles.

Shuaibu brings his legal expertise to the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, where he will play a key role in shaping the state’s security policies.

Meanwhile, Kanyip takes over as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, bringing his experience in internal security to the legal affairs of the state.

The cabinet reshuffle is part of the Governor’s efforts to re-energise the machinery of government for optimal service delivery. The move is expected to bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the two ministries, ultimately benefiting the people of Kaduna State.

Both Shuaibu and Kanyip are seasoned professionals with extensive experience in their respective fields. Their new roles will leverage their expertise to drive progress and development in Kaduna State.

The transition is expected to be smooth, with both commissioners working closely with their teams to ensure continuity and stability in their new roles.

The Governor’s confidence in their abilities is evident in the trust he has placed in them to deliver on their new responsibilities.