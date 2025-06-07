From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Over 10,000 families across Kaduna State shared in a large-scale Zakat meat distribution drive led by the Zakat and Waqaf Foundation in partnership with the Kaduna State Government.

The initiative, which spanned several local governments including Zaria, Lere, Kaduna North, and Kaduna South, was hailed as a landmark act of compassion, inclusion, and public-private synergy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the distribution at the Kaduna South Local Government Secretariat, Bridget Suleiman, Special Adviser to Governor Uba Sani on Social Investment Programmes, said the drive was not just about giving, but restoring dignity.

“This initiative is about dignity. It’s about ensuring that even the poorest and most vulnerable among us can celebrate Eid with joy, pride, and a sense of belonging,” she stated.

Eid-el-Kabir, a Muslim festival centred around sacrifice and charity, saw families from different backgrounds, including women, children, and persons with disabilities, receive portions of meat they would otherwise not afford.

For many, this marked their first opportunity in years to fully partake in the spiritual and cultural essence of the season.

Among the beneficiaries was Ramatu Ahmed, a long-time advocate for persons with disabilities and the Social Protection and Safeguarding Focal Person in Kaduna State.

Representing the Women with Disabilities Reliance Foundation, Ramatu said this year’s outreach surpassed all expectations.

“We have received packages in the past, but this one is exceptional.

“Each person received a portion that would normally be divided among ten. Honestly, I am short of words.

“So, I want to thank the Foundation, Governor Uba Sani, Madam Bridget, and Chairperson of Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition, Ms Jessica Bartholomew, who ensured that the disability community is not left behind,” she said.

On his part, Hon. Hussein Kero, Executive Chairman of Kaduna South Local Government, emphasised the impact of the collaboration between government and charity.

“The support from the Zakat and Waqaf Foundation has made it possible for a lot of our people to benefit.

“It shows that the administration of His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, is truly committed to the welfare of the people,” he said.