From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defended its member, Shehu Aliyu Pantagi, arrested by security operatives with N30 million cash, insisting the money was meant strictly for election logistics and party agents, and not for vote buying.

Addressing reporters in Kaduna on Saturday, August 16, 2025, Kaduna PDP chairman, Edward Percy Masha, described the allegation of vote buying as “false, malicious, and politically motivated,” maintaining that the seized funds were intended to facilitate the work of PDP agents and officials during the by-elections across the state.

Masha explained that with over 5,000 PDP agents deployed across the constituencies, the seized N30m amounted to little more than stipends for their welfare.

According to him, every party mobilises agents, supervisors, and collation officers during elections, and such structures require funding.

“Let me make it clear: that money was for election logistics. We have 169 wards, and if you multiply the number of agents, supervisors, and collation officers by their allowances, you will arrive at well over N30m. That is the reality. To now turn around and say it was for vote buying is mischievous and an insult to the intelligence of Nigerians,” he said.

Masha lamented that the party has been the target of harassment by security agencies working, in his words, “at the behest of the Kaduna State government.”

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of weaponising state institutions to intimidate the opposition.

He recalled that only a day earlier, security operatives raided the campaign council office of the PDP candidate for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Princess Esther Ashivelli Dawaki, and whisked away several party officials, including the state publicity secretary, zonal chairman, youth leader, women leaders, and over 18 others.

The PDP boss said the spate of arrests and seizures showed desperation on the part of the APC, which, according to him, is jittery about losing the by-elections. He stressed that no amount of intimidation would deter the PDP from participating fully in the polls.

“If the APC is confident of its performance, it should go to the field and let the people decide. Resorting to Gestapo tactics and propaganda only shows they are scared of defeat,” he declared.

Masha urged security agencies to remain neutral and professional, warning that compromising their role could endanger the integrity of the electoral process and peace in Kaduna State.

He also appealed to PDP supporters to remain calm and resolute, assuring them that the party will pursue justice through all legal and constitutional means.

“We will not be intimidated, and we will not be silenced. Our responsibility is to ensure that democracy thrives in Kaduna State. We call on our members and supporters to stay strong, vote their conscience, and reject every attempt to manipulate the process,” he added.

The PDP chairman further called on civil society organisations, the media, and the international community to beam their searchlight on Kaduna’s by-elections, warning that democracy in the state was “under serious threat”.