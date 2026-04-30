Kaduna 2027: Yerima Shettima picks APC nomination forms for Senatorial race

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A frontline aspirant for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, has obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The forms were collected on his behalf by his associates, Hon. Danjuma Paul and Barrister Onus Eugene.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the exercise, Shettima said his decision to pick the forms was aimed at dispelling doubts about his seriousness to contest the seat.

He recalled that he recently led a large crowd of supporters on a declaration visit to the party leadership in Kaduna State, where he formally signalled his intention to join the race.

The aspirant reaffirmed his readiness to participate in the party primaries and dismissed speculations about the emergence of a consensus candidate.

According to him, Kaduna Central requires quality representation in the Senate, stressing that he possesses the integrity, capacity and acceptance needed to serve the people effectively.

Shettima, a former President-General of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and convener of the Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative(NSCI), said his background in youth advocacy has strengthened his connection with the electorate.

Political observers believe his previous leadership roles have boosted his popularity, particularly among young people in the district.

Also speaking, President of the Capacity Movement, Shehu Sani Sado, described Shettima as a strong contender in the race, noting that current political dynamics favour his emergence.

He added that the aspirant remains one of the leading figures to watch in the Kaduna Central senatorial contest.