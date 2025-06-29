From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The passengers who were abducted from a Benue Links vehicle in Okpokwu Local Government Area (LGA), of Benue State have been released after seven days in captivity.

Recall that a Benue Links bus with registration number 14B-143BN was hijacked and its passengers kidnapped by gunmen at about 6:30 p.m on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

The incident happened along the Eke axis of Okpokwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State. One passenger reportedly escaped while the drive and 10 others were taken into the bush.

The passengers were said to be travelling from Abeokuta, Ogun State, to Makurdi, when the incident occurred.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims regained freedom on Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025. They were received at the Okpokwu Divisional Police Station.

Sources said two passengers were in a very weak state and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.

The Information Officer, Benue Links Transport Company, Johnson Ehi confirmed the release of the passengers.

A statement from the company made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday read “Benue Links Nigeria Limited is relieved to confirm the safe release of the remaining 10 passengers and the driver who were abducted during a recent unfortunate incident involving one of our vehicles along the Eke-Elengbecho axis of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, 22nd June, 2025.

“The passengers, who were initially 12 at the point of abduction, with two earlier rescued, had been held against their will by unidentified individuals but have now regained their freedom.

“We are deeply grateful that they have returned safely and are in stable condition. Appropriate medical evaluations and counseling are currently ongoing to support their well-being after this distressing ordeal.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the relevant security agencies, community leaders, and all those who played a critical role in facilitating the release of the passengers.

“Their coordinated efforts and dedicated commitment to the safety of citizens have been invaluable during this challenging time.

“Benue Links Nigeria Limited remains steadfast in our commitment to the safety and security of all our passengers and staff.”

The company management said they would continue to collaborate closely with law enforcement authorities to ensure that justice is served and to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

The company also said that enhanced security measures are also being implemented across all their routes to further safeguard their operations.

The company also appreciated the public for their patience, prayers, and continued trust in Benue Links.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Udeme Edet said “I haven’t received that information yet.”