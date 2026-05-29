Jungle justice averted as police arrest 2 one-chance robbers in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said operatives of its Obantoko Division have arrested two suspected “one-chance” robbers terrorising Obantoko and its environs, while also recovering a stolen iPhone 12 Pro and other mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from victims.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Babaseyi said the arrest followed a distress call received at the division at about 5:15 pm on Thursday, May 28, from members of the public concerning a robbery incident involving a female victim and her two sisters.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had boarded a Nissan Micra taxi from the Somorin area en route to NNPC Kuto.

However, upon reaching the OLG Somorin axis, the occupants of the vehicle allegedly deviated from the agreed route, became violent, and forcefully dispossessed the victims of their belongings before pushing them out of the vehicle.

Shortly after the incident, the complainant discovered that her iPhone 12 Pro had been stolen and immediately raised an alarm.

The statement reads, “Upon receipt of the distress report, detectives of Obantoko Division, in collaboration with vigilant members of the public, swiftly mobilised to the scene, leading to the arrest of two suspects identified as Odunuga Kehinde and Olajide Rasak, while the operational vehicle escaped from the scene.

“The prompt intervention of the police prevented an attempted mob action by agitated residents who had gathered at the scene.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime, while the stolen iPhone 12 Pro and other suspected stolen phones were successfully recovered from them.”

The police spokesman stated that the recovered iPhone 12 Pro has since been released to the owner on bond, while the suspects remain in police custody pending the conclusion of investigation and subsequent prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended the swift response, professionalism, and synergy between officers of Obantoko Division and members of the public, which culminated in the successful arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen property.

The CP further reiterated the command’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-led policing and proactive crime prevention strategies across the state.

He equally urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or criminal activities through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines.