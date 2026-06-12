June 12: Adefarati salutes Tinubu for his doggedness in enthroning democracy

….urges for sustenance of democratic principles

The House of Representatives member representing the Akoko Southwest/Akoko SouthEast federal constituency, Hon. Dr. Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati, has on the occasion of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration extends his warmest congratulations to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the release made available to news men in his office in Abuja, the House Committee Chairman Labour and Employment, said, “June 12 occupies a sacred place in Nigeria’s democratic journey. It commemorates the 1993 Presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in our history, and the courageous struggle of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, civil society, the press, and millions of Nigerians who demanded that the popular will be respected.

Other News 3rd year anniversary: Adefarati congratulates Tinubu

“By formally recognizing June 12 as the Democracy Day, in 2018, and by his own role as a leading voice in the NADECO pro-democracy movement, President Tinubu has consistently affirmed that democracy in Nigeria must be rooted in the sacrifices of that period. As we mark another anniversary under your administration, we acknowledge the following commitments your government has demonstrated to deepening democratic governance through several positive measures such as continued engagement with the National Assembly and the judiciary to reinforce checks and balances, in line with the 1999 Constitution as amended. The reaffirmation of freedom of expression, association, and the press are central to the June 12 ethos, even as the government works to balance it with national security.

Efforts through the “Renewed Hope Agenda” to translate democratic governance into tangible outcomes in energy, education, agriculture, and social investment, recognizing that democracy must deliver material improvement for citizens and the convening of stakeholders across regions, generations, and political parties to address challenges of security, restructuring, and youth participation – echoing the broad coalition that birthed the June 12 struggle.

“Mr. President, your personal history as a Senator in the aborted Third Republic, a Governor who defended federalism, and now as President, places you in a unique position to consolidate the June 12 legacy, and we repose our confidence in you over this. We therefore call on all Nigerians – across party lines, ethnicities, and faiths – to use this Democracy Day not only for celebration, but for sober reflection and renewed civic engagement. Democracy is not a destination but a continuous process, and we must all join hands to sustain it,” Adefarati enjoined.