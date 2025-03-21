The judgements of the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court which sacked Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been nullified by the Supreme Court.

According to online reports, the verdict was given on Friday after a five-member panel concluded that the issue of the National Secretary of the PDP borders on the internal affairs of a political party which is not justiciable.

While delivering the lead judgement, Justice Jamilu Tukur struck out the judgment of the trial court delivered in October 2024.

Tukur also set aside the majority judgment of the court of appeal which had in December affirmed the sack of Anyanwu as PDP’s National Secretary.

He thereafter affirmed the minority judgment of the appellate court delivered by Justice Ekanem, which had nullified the judgment of the trial court on account of lack of jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court held that the plaintiff, Aniagu Emmanuel, who initiated the suit at the trial court lacked the necessary legal backing to do so because he failed to show how he was affected by who the National Secretary of the PDP is.