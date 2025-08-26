By Lukman Olabiyi

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, has called on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to caution his Chief Security Officer (CSO), Mr. Kunle Fagbemi, following what the union described as repeated harassment of journalists.

The latest incident reportedly occurred on Saturday at the Lagos House, Ikeja, during an empowerment programme organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, in partnership with the Renewed Hope Initiative led by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

According to the NUJ, Fagbemi allegedly verbally assaulted and obstructed members of the governor’s official press crew while they were carrying out their duties at the event.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, and Secretary, Mr. Tunde Olalere, the union expressed deep concern over what it described as a growing pattern of unprofessional conduct by the CSO, noting that Saturday’s incident marked the third time Fagbemi had been accused of intimidating journalists.

“This growing pattern of intimidation is not only unprofessional but also an affront to press freedom and democratic values,” the NUJ said.

The union condemned what it called an abuse of power by the CSO, warning that it would not tolerate further attempts to undermine the constitutional rights of journalists to carry out their duties.

“It is unfortunate that the concerned personnel, who ought to know better, has chosen to act in such a manner under the guise of performing his duties,” the statement read.

The NUJ demanded an immediate apology from Mr. Fagbemi and urged him to familiarise himself with the role of the media in a democracy. The union also called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to take steps to prevent future occurrences.

“Journalists are not enemies of the state. They are partners in democratic governance, and their rights must be respected at all times,” Ajayi stated.

The Lagos NUJ reaffirmed its commitment to defending press freedom and ensuring the safety and dignity of journalists in the state.