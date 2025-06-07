By John Ogunsemore

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday paid a condolence visit to former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ishaka Bawa, who lost his daughter, grandson and a daughter-in-law in a tragic road accident last Thursday.

Jonathan shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post.

The former president described the accident as “horrifying”, praying to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the losses.

He said, “This morning, I paid a condolence visit to my friend and brother, Hon. Ishaka Bawa, former Chief Whip of the House Representatives who lost his daughter, grand son and a daughter-in-law in a horrifying road accident, last Thursday.

“I pray for God to comfort Hon.Bawa and his family at this difficult moment and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.”