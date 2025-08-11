By Chinelo Obogo

The hope of an end to the protracted conflict ravaging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further dimmed as a section of the party is supporting former President Goodluck Jonathan to emerge the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections while another group is rooting for former Anambra governor, Peter Obi to return to the party.

This is even as the leadership crises which followed the 2023 presidential primary fester.

Reliable sources within the party revealed to Daily Sun that Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, is spearheading the move for Jonathan to emerge the party’s candidate. The feeling in Mohammed’s camp and a section of the north is that Jonathan can only contest for one term and the rotation would swing back to the region. The PDP had recently agreed to zone the presidency to the south.

Daily Sun also gathered that though the former president has not publicly made any declaration, those close to him say he has not asked that the pressure on him by some forces to contest be stopped .

A source close to him told Daily Sun that he is concerned about the likelihood of the Federal Government blackmailing him by resuming probe of the former first lady, Patience Jonathan, which began during the administration of the late president, Muhammadu Buhari . If this happens , the source said , it may constitute an encumbrance on his campaign.

While the likes of Governor Mohammed are pushing for Jonathan’s candidature, Daily Sun learnt that young and influlential members of the party are favourably disposed to Obi returning to the party.

At a recent interview he granted, Prof. Jerry Gana declared that Obi has greater chance of winning in presidential election than any other contestant . He is, however, singing a different tune at the moment.

Though sources within Obi’s circle confirm that there has been pressure on him from the PDP to rejoin the party and contest, the former governor has not made any commitment either publicly or privately. During his most recent visit to Bauchi, Governor Mohammed, chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, urged Obi to return to the party, while Obi responded saying that all opposition parties have to unite for the 2027 election.

Meanwhile, there are claims in the opposition circle that pro-government forces are putting pressure on churches and even government-owned schools not to receive opposition leaders like Obi. Daily Sun learnt that Obi was to pay a visit to the University of Calabar after a Save our Souls (SOS) was sent to him by the Department of Dentistry over its lack of accreditation and he was told by school administration to suspend his visit.

Daily Sun learnt that when the students heard about the refusal by the school administration, they opted to meet him at the airport and immediately made contingent plans to meet with him outside the school’s premises. He donated N40 million.

Obi had a similar experience when he went to visit the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and was told by the school administration that they could not receive him. However, he was already in the school before he got the information.