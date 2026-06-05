Jonathan alone can speak on 2027 ambition, allies insist

By Lawrence Agbo

Political associates of former President Goodluck Jonathan have cautioned against attempts by individuals to speak on his political future, insisting that only the former president can authoritatively declare his position ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group, operating under the banner of The Goodies Movement, said recent comments attributed to former presidential aide Jude Imagwe on Jonathan’s alleged lack of interest in a political comeback should not be treated as the former president’s official position.

In a statement issued by the movement’s coordinator, Sam Presto, the group said growing public discussion about Jonathan’s possible role in the 2027 elections has led to confusion over who is qualified to speak on his behalf.

According to Presto, supporters and stakeholders within Jonathan’s political circle are questioning whether Imagwe’s remarks reflected a personal opinion or an officially sanctioned position from the former president.

He stressed that Jonathan has established channels through which his views are communicated and urged Nigerians to disregard claims that do not originate from those authorised platforms.

“Only statements issued directly by him, through officially designated representatives, or via recognised communication channels should be regarded as definitive expressions of his political position,” the statement said.

The group also called on media organisations to exercise caution when reporting comments on Jonathan’s political intentions, noting that individuals should not be presented as speaking for the former president without clear evidence of authority.

“The media also bears a responsibility in this regard. Journalists and media organisations should exercise caution before presenting individuals as speaking for political leaders without clearly establishing the basis of their authority.

“Any statement purporting to reflect the position of a former Head of State should be accompanied by clear evidence of authorisation and current representation.

It argued that any declaration concerning Jonathan’s future political plans, whether in support of or against a possible presidential bid, should be viewed as personal opinion unless backed by an official mandate.

“Every endorsement, rejection, confirmation, denial, or speculation concerning his political future should be understood as the opinion of the individual expressing it, unless clearly backed by an official mandate.

The movement maintained that Nigerians deserve accurate information rather than speculation, adding that clarity and proper representation are essential as conversations around the 2027 election continue to gain momentum.

“The Nigerian people deserve facts rather than assumptions, clarity rather than conjecture, and authentic representation rather than political gue sswork,” he said.