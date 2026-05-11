Jet A1 crisis threat to aviation sector, Nigeria’s economy, NAAPE warns

By Chinelo Obogo

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has said that the persistent jet A1 crisis is a threat the health of its members, the aviation sector and the nation’s economy.

In a statement by NAAPE’s National President, Capt. Bunmi Gindeh, the body said the ongoing aviation supply crisis is have resulted in’significant extensions of crew duty time beyond planned parameters’ and that for pilots and engineers alike, this translates directly into elevated fatigue levels, a condition that is universally recognised in aviation as a critical safety hazard.

NAAPE said: “We are concerned about the ongoing Jet A1 aviation fuel supply crisis and its far-reaching consequences for our members, airline operators, the flying public, and the Nigerian economy at large. As the body mandated to protect the welfare and professional interests of pilots and engineers in Nigeria, we consider it our duty to formally bring these concerns to the attention of all relevant authorities and stakeholders.

“Fatigue impairs cognitive function, slows reaction time, and, most dangerously, erodes situational awareness, a pilot or engineer’s most essential tool in managing the complexities of flight operations. The safety of every passenger aboard is therefore placed at measurable risk when crew members are compelled to operate under these conditions.”

NAAPE said that beyond the immediate safety concerns, the fuel crisis is inflicting financial strain on airline operators, saying, “Grounded or delayed aircraft generate no revenue, yet fixed operational costs persist. This economic pressure invariably filters down to our members in the form of delayed salary payments, wage reductions, and general deterioration of welfare conditions. A workforce operating under financial stress is a workforce distracted, and distraction in an aviation environment is, once again, a precursor to compromised safety.”

NAAPE said it is alarmed by early indicators that some operators are already restructuring their operations in response to this crisis and that the recent announcement by Rano Air of a reduction in operational routes is a clear signal of the economic damage being wrought. The body warned that should the situation remain unaddressed, it anticipates further route suspensions, potential cessation of operations by some carriers, and significant job losses across the aviation sector.

“Given that aviation is a critical driver of economic activity, trade, tourism, and connectivity in Nigeria, the downstream consequences for the national economy would be severe and far-reaching. It is the solemn mandate of NAAPE to advocate for the safety and welfare of our members and, by extension, the flying public. We hereby call on the Federal Government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), fuel suppliers, and all relevant stakeholders to treat the resolution of this Jet A1 supply crisis as a matter of urgent national priority. Aviation safety is non-negotiable. The lives of Nigerians in the air depend on decisive and immediate action,” NAAPE said.