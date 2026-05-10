JAMB, stakeholders to decide 2026 admission guidelines Monday

10 May 2026 5:41 pm WAT

danivert By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
jamb
Enugu State

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The guidelines for the 2026 admission exercise into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria will be considered and adopted on Monday.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the spokesman of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

He said the decisions would be adopted at the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting, which will be chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

Other News

Heads of tertiary institutions, including vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts, as well as heads of agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education, are expected to participate in the meeting.

JAMB noted that the outcome of the meeting would officially mark the commencement of the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

Nearly two million candidates participated in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB in April.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News