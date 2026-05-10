JAMB, stakeholders to decide 2026 admission guidelines Monday

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The guidelines for the 2026 admission exercise into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria will be considered and adopted on Monday.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the spokesman of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

He said the decisions would be adopted at the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting, which will be chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

Heads of tertiary institutions, including vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts, as well as heads of agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education, are expected to participate in the meeting.

JAMB noted that the outcome of the meeting would officially mark the commencement of the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

Nearly two million candidates participated in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB in April.