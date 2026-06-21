JAMB ends degree admissions in Colleges of Education from 2026

By Lawrence Agbo

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has stopped fresh admissions into degree programmes run by Colleges of Education in affiliation with universities, beginning with the 2026/2027 academic session.

The decision, contained in the Board’s newly issued NCE/ND Agric Registration Guidelines released by the Office of the Registrar in June 2026, means prospective students can no longer apply for degree programmes through Colleges of Education.

JAMB stated unequivocally that, “no admission into any affiliated programme in any College of Education from 2026/7 Session.”

The Board also prohibited admissions into 100 and 200 levels in the institutions, directing that all candidates seeking entry into Colleges of Education must now be admitted through the Nigeria Certificate in Education programme.

“With effect from 2026/7 Session, no admission into 100 or 200 Level is allowed into any College of Education. All entrants are through NCE,” the guidelines read.

For years, Colleges of Education had offered degree programmes through affiliation arrangements with universities. Under the system, students studied at the colleges but graduated with degrees awarded by the partner universities.

The new directive brings that pathway to an end for new applicants and is expected to affect candidates who selected affiliated Colleges of Education for degree programmes in the 2026 admission exercise.

JAMB, however, provided transition options for Direct Entry applicants already seeking admission into such programmes. Affected candidates may change their institutions without paying a fee, move to the university overseeing the affiliated degree programme, or allow their second-choice institution to be processed as their first choice.

“A candidate may choose to be moved to the parent university to which the Degree programme is affiliated,” the Board said.

Candidates who intend to make changes to their choices have until June 22 to do so.

The Board also outlined alternatives for UTME candidates who selected 100-level degree programmes in affiliated Colleges of Education. Such candidates may switch to another institution, promote their second-choice institution to first choice, or transfer to the NCE programme of their selected college.

According to JAMB, applicants who accept migration to the NCE programme will need to obtain an O’Level verification code from the appropriate examination body and pay a ₦700 registration charge through its portal.

“The candidate may be moved to the NCE programme of the institution, on the understanding that the choice of the College of Education indicates an interest in pursuing the NCE qualification,” the Board explained.

The guidelines further state that candidates who select the NCE option and are recommended for admission will have any ongoing UTME or Direct Entry admission process placed on hold.

“Anyone who chooses NCE and s/he is proposed/recommended, would have any ongoing UTME/DE process suspended,” JAMB added.

JAMB said details of candidates who had already applied through the 2026 UTME would be moved automatically to their preferred first-choice Colleges of Education or Agric-related non-technology National Diploma programmes.

In addition, the Board made O’Level verification compulsory for NCE applicants. The service will cost ₦1,500 for candidates presenting one sitting and ₦2,000 for those using two sittings.

JAMB directed Colleges of Education, Institutional Professional Registration Centres, accredited Computer-Based Test centres and its personnel nationwide to familiarise themselves with the guidelines and comply fully.

“All PRCs, IPRCs and Officers of the Board are to study the guidelines and ensure strict compliance with the information contained therein,” the Registrar said.

The policy reinforces the NCE as the primary qualification for admission into Colleges of Education and marks the end of the affiliated degree route that has operated in Nigeria’s teacher-training institutions for several years.