From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Thousands of men, women, and children took to the streets of Kaduna on Saturday to commemorate International Women’s Day, sending a powerful message of solidarity and a demand for equal rights and an end to gender violence.

The seven-kilometre walk, organised by Sabo 2 The World in collaboration with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Sabon Tasha Ward, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, drew participants from all walks of life.

Richard Garu, one of the coordinators of the Sabo 2 The World team, emphasised the importance of recognising the value and worth of women and girls, saying, “our girls and women should also engage themselves in some of the activities the society attributed to the men.” He stressed the need for education and awareness to combat gender violence, noting that “we need to educate our boys who will grow to become men that it is not good to abuse or harass women.”

Mrs Talatu Odu, another organiser, highlighted the significance of the walk, saying, “we embark on this endurance walk to educate the public on the danger of gender inequality. To tell women that they can be prosperous as men do.” Participant Yahaya Tabat Friday echoed this sentiment, saying, “there is violence and abuse of girls and we want to see how we the men can lead the campaign of moving together.” He noted that the walk sent a powerful message that girls and women can do a lot in society and deserve support and consideration.

The event was a testament to the power of collective action and the growing demand for gender equality and an end to violence against women and girls. As the Chairperson of the Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition (KADSPAC), Ms Jessica Bartholomew, succinctly put it, “after today, we respect men for being there for us, women too should be able to aim higher. We can have a woman as President as seen in other countries.”

The walk, which started from Valid through Sabo Market to the Sabo Bridge and returned to the NYCN office along the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company Road, drew a massive turnout, exceeding the organisers’ expectations.