Inter Milan seal Serie A title with 2-0 win over Parma

Inter Milan wrapped up the Serie A title on Sunday with a composed 2-0 win over Parma at San Siro, a result that confirmed their dominance at the top of the table with three matches still to play in the season.

Marcus Thuram broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time after finishing off a precise Piotr Zielinski pass, sending the home fans into celebration as Inter took control of the contest.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan sealed the victory in the 80th minute, tapping in from a low Lautaro Martinez cross to put the result beyond Parma and officially secure Inter’s 21st league title.

The win moved Inter to 82 points, opening a 12-point gap over Napoli, who had already dropped points in a goalless draw against Como, meaning Simone Inzaghi’s side only needed a point before kick-off to clinch the Scudetto.

Inter controlled much of the game, even though clear chances were limited at times, with Nicolo Barella striking the underside of the bar in the first half before Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki reacted quickly to clear the danger.

After the match, Barella reflected on the team’s mentality and consistency throughout the campaign, stressing unity even in difficult moments.

“We always gave everything we had; you can win or lose, but I am so proud of these players,”

Lautaro Martinez also spoke about the emotional turnaround from last season’s disappointment, highlighting the work put in to return to the top of Italian football.

“We feel so happy now. It was not easy to start again after a season where we lost all the competitions we were in right at the end, but I am very happy today with this achievement,”

Inter’s triumph carries added weight after last season’s collapse in the final stretch of the league and their heavy Champions League final defeat, making this Scudetto a statement of recovery and authority.