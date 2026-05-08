Insurance awareness campaign ignites industry momentum amid recap race

By Henry Uche

The insurance industry will on May 18 to 22 hold its 2026 Insurance Week as operators intensify efforts to deepen public awareness, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and promote greater collaboration across the sector for sustainable industry growth and development.

President/Chairman of the governing council, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs Yetunde Ilori made this known to journalists yesterday.

Ilori explained that the Insurance week is an initiative of the Institute designed to promote insurance awareness, stakeholder engagement and industry collaboration.

Building on the success recorded in the maiden edition of the event last year in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Kano simultaneously, she said the 2026 Insurance Week will be extended to Ekiti, Abuja, Ondo, Owerri and Abeokuta.

With the theme; ‘Insurance: A Future Redefined’ the event will feature various activities geared towards enhancing the visibility of the insurance industry, educating the public on the benefits of insurance, and fostering professional growth within the sector.

“We want everyone to be educated about insurance for financial stability and economic growth to counter the misconceptions out there about insurance. We cannot counter such misconceptions in our offices. The purpose also is to introduce insurance to the younger generation as well as develop talent for the nation and the West African region.”

She affirmed that the week-long event will be the beginning of another positive turning point for the insurance industry in the country as all the lined-out activities have been planned to create an enduring and lasting memory in the minds of the insuring public, business operators and the public at large.

Some of the activities in the programmes include wellness and awareness walk; unveiling of two books on insurance for elementary schools; panel discussion by non-insurance persons on their perception of the industry; individual and corporate recognitions; appointment of industry ambassadors; engagement with schools and MSMEs and demo day for hackathon.

She appreciated the media for their support during the maiden edition of the event, urging them to do more. “We cannot do it alone. We appreciate the support of the media for the success of the first insurance week last year. We also need your support and engagement as partners in progress for the success of the 2026 edition.

“Last year was a great success. For instance, film makers requested for a special insurance product tailored to their business. The hackathon was also a great idea that brought inclusivity, while companies and micro-insurance agents recorded huge sales” she added.