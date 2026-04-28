Insensitive, damaging – NANS knocks EFCC chairman over cybercrime tag on Nigerian students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly condemned a statement credited to Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede that 60 percent of Nigerian students are involved in cybercrime.

Olukoyede made the assertion at the 8th Biennial Conference of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities held in Kano on Tuesday.

“My research in the last one year has shown that about six out of 10 students in our universities are into cybercrime. It is a very disturbing situation,” he said.

In a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Samson Adeyemi, the association expressed strong disapproval over the EFCC chairman’s claim.

The association said the sweeping assertion was not only unsubstantiated but insensitive and damaging to the image of hardworking Nigerian students.

The statement reads, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the apex body representing the collective interests of Nigerian students at home and in the diaspora, expresses deep concern and strong disapproval over the recent statement credited to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, alleging that six out of every ten Nigerian students are involved in cybercrime.

“This sweeping assertion is not only unsubstantiated in its public presentation but also grossly insensitive, damaging, and unbecoming of a public office holder entrusted with national responsibility.

“Such a generalized claim unfairly criminalizes the overwhelming majority of hardworking, law-abiding Nigerian students who are striving daily to make meaningful contributions to national development.”

NANS emphasized that it would not deny the existence of cybercrime as a societal challenge, but firmly rejected any attempt to label Nigerian students broadly as perpetrators.

It warned that statements of this nature risk creating harmful stereotypes that could have far-reaching consequences, including the stigmatization of Nigerian students in the international community particularly in accessing global opportunities such as scholarships, grants, and academic collaborations.

“We are compelled to ask: does this assertion imply that cybercrime has become more prevalent than in previous years under the watch of the EFCC and other relevant government agencies?

“Or does it suggest that the numerous interventions, campaigns, and enforcement strategies deployed over time have failed to yield measurable results?” NANS queried.

It added that these were critical questions that must be addressed with clarity, data transparency, and accountability not broad generalizations.

The national student body maintained that public officials must exercise caution, responsibility, and precision in communicating sensitive issues that affect the image and future of Nigerian youths.

It stressed that reckless statements especially those lacking adequate context only serve to undermine confidence in public institutions and demoralize young Nigerians who are working hard to build a better future.

NANS said it has therefore become imperative that the EFCC chairman provides verifiable data and proper context to substantiate the claim, Issue a public clarification to accurately reflect the intent and scope of the statement or retract the statement entirely in the interest of fairness, national image, and youth development.

“NANS remains committed to partnering with government agencies, including the EFCC, in promoting ethical conduct, digital responsibility, and youth empowerment.

“However, such partnerships must be built on mutual respect, accurate representation, and constructive engagement not damaging generalizations.

“Nigerian students are not criminals. They are innovators, scholars, leaders, and the backbone of our nation’s future,” the association asserted.