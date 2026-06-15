From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the death of former director, Defence Information, Major General Abubakar Rabe (retd) in captivity, saying it is an indictment of Federal Government”s failure to secure lives in the country.

Atiku, in a statement by his media office, yesterday, said the incident exposes the ineffectiveness of the President Bola Tinubu administration’s approach to tackling insecurity and highlights the frightening reality that no Nigerian, regardless of status or service to the nation, is safe.

Rabe, who was kidnapped recently by bandits, alongside his wife in Katsina State, died in the den of bandits at the weekend.

Atiku, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), noted that the tragedy is not merely the death of one retired military officer but a stark reflection of a nation where criminal elements have become emboldened while citizens are increasingly left to fend for themselves.

“It is with profound sadness and deep anger that we mourn the death of retired Major General Abubakar Rabe, a distinguished former Army spokesperson and Director of Defence Information, who tragically passed away while in the captivity of bandits.

“General Rabe devoted the better part of his life to defending Nigeria. He served this country with honour, courage, and distinction. That such a man could end up dying in the hands of criminals is both heartbreaking and unacceptable,” Atiku said.

“His death marks yet another painful blow to our nation’s security architecture and a chilling reminder of the vulnerability of even our most experienced military leaders in the face of rampant banditry and terrorism. “General Rabe’s ordeal is not an isolated case. In recent times, other senior military officers and distinguished Nigerians have either been killed or subjected to similar traumatic experiences at the hands of criminal gangs. The message being sent is dangerous: that those who once defended the nation can no longer rely on the nation for protection.”

Atiku added that the tragedy of General Rabe’s death was made even more disturbing by another horrifying development that occurred on the very same day.

“As Nigerians mourned the passing of a retired Major General in the captivity of bandits, terrorists were simultaneously attacking the Kautikari community in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State and setting primary and secondary school facilities ablaze.

“Chibok is not just a location; it is a national scar. Since the abduction of more than 270 schoolgirls in April 2014, the name has become a symbol of pain, loss, and collective trauma. Twelve years later, many families have still not fully recovered from the emotional devastation of that tragedy. Yet, on the very day a retired Major General died in the captivity of bandits, terrorists returned to the Chibok axis to burn schools.

“It was as though Nigeria was being dragged back into one of the darkest chapters of its history. The flames that consumed those school buildings yesterday also reignited painful memories that Nigerians have spent more than a decade trying to overcome. The tragedy is not merely that schools were burnt; it is that a wound that never truly healed has been torn open once again.

“The symbolism is devastating. A retired General who spent his life fighting for the security of Nigeria dies in the hands of criminals, while terrorists return to one of their most notorious trademarks — attacking schools and terrorising communities in Borno State.

“What this tells Nigerians is simple and painful: despite the sacrifices of our soldiers, despite the billions spent on security, despite the countless lives lost in the war against terror, the nation is steadily losing the gains that were won through blood and sacrifice.”

The ADC candidate also lamented that approximately 90 schoolchildren and teachers abducted from Oyo and Borno states since May 15 have remained in captivity, alongside scores of other Nigerians being held by bandits and terrorists across the country.

He stated that the burning of schools in Chibok while schoolchildren remain in captivity elsewhere should alarm every Nigerian and force the government to confront the reality that insecurity is worsening rather than improving.

“Every school burned by terrorists is an attack on Nigeria’s future. Every child abducted is a reminder of state failure. Every citizen killed or left in captivity is an indictment of a security architecture that is no longer working.

“The death of General Rabe and the burning of schools in Chibok on the same day are not isolated incidents. Together, they tell the story of a nation under siege and a government that is steadily allowing hard-won security gains to slip away.

“This is precisely why I called for the declaration of a state of emergency on security. We cannot continue to pretend that all is well while bandits and terrorists roam freely, abduct citizens, burn schools, occupy communities, and even bring down our senior military officers.

“The Federal Government must rise to the occasion without further delay. Empty promises, propaganda, and routine condemnations are no longer enough. Nigerians deserve decisive, coordinated, and result-oriented action that will rescue those in captivity, dismantle criminal networks, and restore confidence in the capacity of the state to protect lives and property,” Atiku said.