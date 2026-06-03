Insecurity: NANS Southwest berates Sowore over attempted hijack of solidarity walk

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has berated presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore over attempted hijack of Tuesday’s solidarity walk organised by the association to sympathise with the Ogbomosho abducted students and demand their release.

SunOnline reports that the walk was led by NANS President, Comrade Babatunde Akinteye.

In a statement signed by zonal Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Tope Olugbemi, the association declared Sowore and his minions persona non grata in any educational institution, warning that his desperate and attention-seeking antics to hijack and politicise the walk was resisted to assert NANS’ independence and non-partisanship.

The statement reads, “What was designed as a lawful and peaceful gathering of Nigerian students in pursuit of their collective interests was almost turned into a political spectacle by individuals and groups whose relevance within the activism and political space continues to diminish.

“However, their attempt was firmly resisted by the organised student populace who refused to allow the platform of NANS to be used for personal political agendas.

“Let it be known and placed on record that NANS remains an independent and recognised umbrella body for Nigerian students.

“We will not tolerate any individual or group seeking to exploit the association’s activities for cheap publicity, political relevance, or media sensationalism.

“It is unfortunate that Omoyele Sowore, who once enjoyed public recognition as an activist has now resorted to unnecessary confrontations and public attacks against the leadership of the foremost student body in Nigeria.

“Such actions do not advance the cause of students, nor do they contribute positively to nation-building.

“We therefore advise members of the public, Nigerian students, and stakeholders across the country to disregard the distractions, propaganda, and media narratives being pushed by AAC and its affiliated platforms.

“NANS remains focused on protecting and advancing the welfare, rights, and interests of Nigerian students.

“As the Public Relations Officer of NANS Southwest Zone D, I wish to make it clear that the student movement cannot be bullied, manipulated or intimidated by individuals seeking relevance through controversy.

“Our commitment remains to the collective interests of students and the preservation of the integrity of our association.

“The era of using students as tools for personal political battle is over.

“Those who seek relevance should pursue it through constructive engagement rather than attempts to undermine legitimate student leadership.

“As a piece of friendly advice to Mr. Sowore, he should kindly remain in the Sahara and allow the CityBoys handle city politics.”