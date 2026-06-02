Insecurity: End terrorism in 90 days or step down – Adeboye to security chiefs

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called for tougher accountability in Nigeria’s fight against insecurity, urging the Federal Government to give security chiefs a 90-day deadline to decisively tackle terrorism or vacate their positions.

Speaking in a video posted Tuesday on his official X handle, the cleric expressed deep concern over persistent killings, kidnappings and terrorist attacks across the country, saying Nigeria needs urgent, result-driven action against violent groups.

Adeboye said the government must move beyond routine assurances and demand measurable outcomes from those entrusted with national security.

“If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say quietly to our government: move fast and tell our security chiefs, get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign,” he said.

The respected cleric also urged authorities to widen the anti-terror campaign beyond armed fighters by targeting the individuals and networks financing violent activities.

According to him, efforts to restore peace would remain incomplete if sponsors of terrorism are allowed to operate unchecked because of political status, wealth or influence.

“When giving orders to the service chiefs this time around, it should be made clear that they are not only to eliminate terrorists, but also those sponsoring them, no matter how highly placed they may be,” Adeboye added.

Reflecting on past engagements with government officials, the RCCG leader revealed that he once advised a former Nigerian president to issue a similar ultimatum to security commanders. He noted, however, that although such instructions were reportedly given, enforcement weakened after the deadline expired.

For Adeboye, the lesson is clear: ending insecurity requires not only directives but firm political resolve and consistent follow-through.

His remarks come against the backdrop of renewed anxiety over terrorism, banditry and abductions in parts of the country, with many Nigerians demanding stronger and more decisive security measures from authorities.

The latest intervention from one of Nigeria’s most influential religious leaders adds to growing national calls for accountability, urgency and a more aggressive response to the country’s worsening security challenges.