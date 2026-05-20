Insecurity: Educational institutions now zones of fear, uncertainty – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lamented what it described as worsening insecurity across Nigeria, especially around educational institutions, calling on President Bola Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency to arrest the trend.

This was conveyed in a statement signed by Executive Director, Administration and Planning, NANS National Headquarters, Comrade Uthman Oladimeji on Wednesday.

The association highlighted recent disturbing incidents recorded in Kwara, Oyo, and Ogun States, alongside several other parts of the federation, noting that citizens, especially students and young Nigerians, can no longer move freely without fear of kidnapping, banditry, armed attacks and other criminal activities threatening lives and properties daily.

The statement reads, “Educational institutions, highways and communities that ought to be safe havens have now become zones of fear and uncertainty.

“As the umbrella body representing millions of Nigerian students nationwide, NANS strongly condemns the continuous security failures and the slow response mechanisms that have allowed criminality to gain dangerous ground across the country.

“We therefore call on the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, to immediately declare a national state of emergency on security and implement decisive, proactive and sustainable measures to address the escalating crisis before it degenerates further.”

NANS urged the immediate strengthening of intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration among security formations.

It further called for increased deployment of security personnel to vulnerable communities, schools and highways as well as proper equipping and welfare support for security agencies.

The national student body also demanded swift prosecution of criminal elements and sponsors of insecurity.

It equally prescribed strategic collaboration with state governments and community stakeholders to restore peace and public confidence, just as it called for anational security summit across the geopolitical zones should be called with immediate effect.

“Nigerian students can no longer continue learning under fear and trauma. The safety of lives and properties remains the foremost responsibility of every government, and the time to act decisively is now.

“NANS remains committed to supporting every lawful and people-oriented initiative geared towards restoring security, peace, and national stability across the country,” the association said.