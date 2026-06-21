Insecurity: Declare emergency – Makarfi to Tinubu

Former Kaduna State Governor and ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a national emergency on insecurity, saying Nigeria’s worsening security situation requires urgent and coordinated action across all levels of government.

Speaking with journalists at his Kaduna residence on Sunday, Makarfi said the country’s democratic gains since 1999 were being overshadowed by rising insecurity and economic hardship.

“This is the longest period of uninterrupted democratic rule we have had in the country. In itself, that is an achievement. However, what democracy has delivered to the people is also a matter of concern,” he said.

Makarfi argued that security should become the government’s overriding priority, noting that improvements in safety would naturally stimulate economic and social progress.

“The reality is that on the ground, the security challenges are becoming wider. So, for me, rather than criticising, it is rather to advise.

“The President, working together with state governments, should declare a national emergency on security. Governance should change so that the number one, two and three priorities are security in all facets,” he said.

He warned that Nigeria’s security crisis had reached a level that could no longer be treated as routine governance.

“You can’t be talking about rural electrification and so many other things when we have these security challenges. Government resources should be largely targeted at addressing insecurity,” he added.

The former governor also called for stronger collaboration among federal, state and local governments, alongside improved manpower, training, equipment and logistics for security agencies. He further cautioned politicians against politicising insecurity, stressing that the challenge affects all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation.

On preparations for the 2027 elections, Makarfi opposed any move to deregister political parties, insisting that parties which complied with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s guidelines should be allowed to participate.

“I don’t support the deregistration of these political parties. Even if there is any legal reason, it has been left too late, and people will be right to read political meaning into it.

“My personal view is that no political party should be deregistered. All those who have complied with INEC’s published guidelines should be allowed to participate in the 2027 election,” he stated.

Commenting on the crisis within the PDP, Makarfi urged party leaders and members to embrace reconciliation and respect due process.

“I am not a factional person; I am a PDP person. What I work for is PDP. The issue is not about any individual; it is about what the law says and what INEC recognises.

“Right from the beginning, some of us promoted a give-and-take approach to avoid a crisis. My position has not changed. Reconciliation remains the way out,” he said.

Despite the party’s internal challenges, Makarfi expressed confidence in the PDP’s future.

“Absolutely, PDP has a future. Among all the political parties, I think the PDP, because it is deep-rooted and not built around any individual, has a brighter future,” he added.

The former governor, who turns 70 in August, also ruled out seeking elective office again, saying he would rather support younger leaders.

“I don’t belong to the class of people who believe that it must always be them. I’ll be satisfied contributing in any way I can while more vibrant younger people are given the chance to lead,” he concluded.

Makarfi’s remarks come amid growing concerns over insecurity across several parts of the country and increasing political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with debates intensifying over governance, security and the future of Nigeria’s major political parties.