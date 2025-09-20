By Seye Ojo

Cattle markets in seven Local Government Areas in the Kwara South Senatorial District have been shut down as a result of insecurity in the area.

The decision to shut down all the cattle markets was reached by chairmen of all seven councils at a meeting.

The statement, signed by all the chairmen, read in part: ‘We the council local government chairmen, under the aegis of the Forum of Seven Local Government Chairmen in Kwara South Senatorial District, have ordered the immediate closure of all Kara (cattle) markets within the district.

“This painful but necessary decision was arrived at after an extensive stakeholders engagement and reviews. While invading criminals have been operationally decimated in the last few weeks, clean-up operations by the military and hybrid operatives are still ongoing.

“Therefore, all Kara Markets have been ordered to shut down with immediate effect from Friday, September 19, 2025, until further notice. All other produce markets are hereby directed to close by 6:00 pm on market days.

“This decision, taken collectively by the Executive Chairmen, is part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the senatorial district and protect lives and property.

“This measure is a proactive step, aimed at addressing emerging security concerns and ensuring the safety of residents, traders, and commuters within the district. The decision will be reviewed periodically, and the markets will be reopened once a conductive environment is guaranteed.

“While we acknowledge and regret the economic impact of this decision on our people, we’ve chosen to prioritise the safety of lives and property and adhering to long-term coordinated and structured security advisement over and above short-term inconveniences.”

The chairmen reassured residents and indigenes of Kwara South that the local government councils in conjunction with the state government and relevant security agencies would do everything within their powers to restore a lasting peace to the land.

“We therefore enjoin all and sundry, to be cooperative with governmental efforts and security operatives towards collaboratively guaranteeing the return of lasting peace to our land,” the chairmen stated.

The chairmen are Hadji Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf of Ifelodun, Benjamin Lanre Jolayemi of Isin, Azeez Yakub of Irepodun, Awelewa Olawale Gabriel of Ekiti, James Fadipe of Oke-Ero, Sulyman Olatunji of Offa, and Akanbi Kamar Olarewaju of Oyun LGAs.