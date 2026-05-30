By Lukman Olabiyi

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter and Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the face of growing insecurity across the country, insisting that the Federal Government is taking deliberate steps to address the challenge.

Speaking at a media briefing, Bishop Adegbite described the recent wave of kidnappings and attacks in parts of the country as disturbing, particularly the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State and the killing of a Mathematics teacher, Mr Michael Oyedokun.

The cleric condemned the killing of the teacher, describing the perpetrators as agents of evil and enemies of humanity, stressing that no genuine religion supports the shedding of innocent blood.

“We are particularly saddened by the gruesome killing of Mr Michael Oyedokun during the unfortunate Oyo kidnapping saga. Such an inhuman act further confirms that the perpetrators are enemies of humanity,” he said.

Adegbite extended condolences to the family of the deceased teacher, his colleagues, students and the wider education community, while praying for the safe return of kidnapped victims across the country.

Despite growing public concerns over insecurity, the CAN chairman maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was not relenting in efforts to restore security and stability nationwide.

According to him, several strategic security measures are being implemented by the Federal Government, although many operations are not made public for tactical reasons.

He commended the recent appointment of a Special Adviser on Homeland Security, describing it as a timely initiative that would strengthen intelligence gathering, coordination and emergency response mechanisms. The cleric also acknowledged the constitutional rights of Nigerians to peaceful protest and freedom of expression over insecurity and economic hardship but warned against actions capable of destabilising the country.

“While constructive criticism is healthy for democracy, actions capable of creating chaos, deepening division or undermining national stability must be discouraged,” he cautioned.

Calling for unity, patriotism and dialogue among citizens and political actors, Adegbite urged Nigerians to support security agencies with credible information and prayers.