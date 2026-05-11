Improve service quality or face sanctions – FG to telcos

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has asked telecommunications to improve service quality, warning that defaulters would face regulatory action.

Tijani, who spoke on Sunday, stated that operators are now functioning in a more stable and market-driven environment and have returned to profitability after reforms by the federal government to stabilise the sector.

He said, “This is important as it means operators now have both the capacity and the resources to fix outstanding issues within their networks and improve the quality of service delivered to Nigerians.

“Let me therefore be clear, the conditions required for improved service delivery have now been established.

“It is now the responsibility of telecom operators such as MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and T2 to take all necessary steps to resolve network challenges and deliver the level of service Nigerians expect.”

Speaking further, the minister disclosed that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been fully empowered to monitor operators, enforce service standards, and ensure compliance across the industry.

Tijani said the government would rely on the NCC’s periodic reports and feedback from Nigerians to track improvements in network performance.

“Going forward, we expect to see clear and measurable improvements in call quality, data performance, and coverage. Where operators deliver, it will be recognised.

“Where they do not, the Commission is expected to take appropriate regulatory action.

“Nigerians should begin to see improvements in the quality of service and get the value that they paid for now, and in the future,” he added.