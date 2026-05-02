Imo seeks global partnerships at UNECA forum

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State’s youth empowerment initiative, SkillUp Imo, has attracted international attention following its presentation at the 12th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-12).

Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Youth Development, Eric Uwakwe, represented Nigeria at the forum, held from April 28 to 30, 2026, at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) headquarters.

Speaking on the topic ‘Youth, Innovation and the Future of Work in Africa’, Uwakwe listed the programme’s impact on youth employment, digital literacy, artificial intelligence, and technical skills.

He urged global partners to collaborate with Imo State in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063.

Uwakwe disclosed that over 40,000 youth have been trained under Cohorts one to four, with many securing jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

He added that the SkillUp Imo Digital City, under construction in Owerri, would serve as a regional innovation hub.

Uwakwe noted that once completed, the facility would operate as a full-scale innovation hub for the South East, housing coding academies, startup incubators, and certification centres in collaboration with global tech firms. The project aims to position Imo as Nigeria’s emerging Silicon Valley.

Delegates from Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa commended the initiative, while a representative of UNDP Africa , described it as a replicable framework.

Cohort Five is expected to focus on AI for agriculture, green technology, and the creative economy.