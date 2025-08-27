Tells Imo people to get your PVC and GO MERD

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ahead of the 2027 presidential elections, the Imo State chapter of the Obidient Movement has launched a statewide campaign called “A New Nigeria is Possible – Get Your PVC and Get Organised, Make Election Rigging Difficult (GO MERD),” saying that what had happened in 2023 would not be allowed to repeat in 2027.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Wednesday, August 27, Mr Anukanti Vigilius Chukwuka, State Coordinator, said that in response to the national clamour “to rescue our beloved nation, we are officially launching our statewide campaign: ‘A New Nigeria is Possible – Get Your PVC and GO MERD.’”

He said that the Obidient Movement across the nation will mobilise millions of Nigerians into organised voting blocs to protect the integrity of the 2027 polls and ensure that the mandate of the people is not stolen again.

Anukanti said, “But lamentation is not a strategy. Hope is not a plan. Today, the Obidient Movement, Imo State Chapter, is excited to move from hope to action. In response to the national clamour to rescue our beloved nation, we are officially launching our statewide campaign: ‘A New Nigeria is Possible – Get Your PVC and GO MERD.’

“What is GO MERD? It is our blueprint, our battle cry, and our promise. Get Organised – Make Election Rigging Difficult.”

The statement read, “Our mission in Imo State is straightforward:

“In every polling unit across our dear state, every Obidient will either lead or join a voting bloc of at least 100 Nigerians. We will work tirelessly to achieve 100% PVC ownership in each and every one of these blocs. The Permanent Voter’s Card is not just a piece of plastic; it is your power. If the PVC wasn’t important, politicians wouldn’t be paying to have it stolen or bought.

“Our plan of action is clear:

“We call on every committed Obidient in Imo State to immediately register on Obidients.com and create their voting bloc. Your duty is to recruit members, track their PVC status, and prepare your bloc to vote as one united front in 2027.

“MOBILISE: We will go door-to-door, from the streets of Owerri to the villages of Ohaji-Egbema, from Ndi-Uche Izuogu to Okwelle. We will use flyers, megaphones, and community influencers to spread our message. We will engage market associations, religious centres, youth groups, and unions. We will arrange transportation to help people get to INEC registration points because a New Nigeria is possible only when every citizen has the power to vote.

“Continuing, we are not just voting against bad leadership; we are voting for a new vision. We are recruiting 1,500 value-based leaders nationwide to run for office under the Obidient platform. We call on competent, compassionate, and credible sons and daughters of Imo with a desire to serve to step forward and be part of this new vision.

“In 2027, we will turn out en masse to vote out bad leaders. But we will not stop there. We will defend the process. We are building an army of one million trained vote protectors across Nigeria. We will use technology, real-time reporting, and proactive citizen pressure to make rigging a very unattractive, visible, and dangerous venture for anyone who dares to thwart the people’s will. It is difficult to rig when we come out in our numbers and stand guard over our votes.

“I call on every man and woman in Imo State who believes in a better future to take part in this campaign. Do not leave it for others. This is our collective responsibility.”

He added, “For too long, we have watched as the promise of our great nation has been stifled. We have endured the hardship of unaffordable food, the fear of insecure communities, and the frustration of systems that do not work. We have seen our best and brightest leave, not by choice, but by necessity. This is not the Nigeria we were promised. This is not the Nigeria we deserve.

“The path from frustration to transformation is clear. We can save Nigeria. We can make election rigging difficult. And together, as one organised, determined, and powerful force, we, the people of Imo State, will prove to the world that a New Nigeria is Possible,” Anukanti submitted.