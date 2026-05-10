Imo NDC chairman urges support for party

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The state chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Reginald Uwakwe, has urged the people of Imo state to support the party.

He described NDC as the fastest growing party in the country, noting that it had already registered over 30, 000 members in the state within days.

While addressing the stakeholders after the inauguration of the state working Committee of the party, he urged the people of Imo state to join and support the party.

“NDC is the party with the interest of the suffering at heart and within two days the party has registered over 30,000 persons in the state and about 10 Million persons across Nigeria since some political bigwigs who mean well for the masses of this country joined.

“NDC is like the Biblical Noah’s Ark which God had directed Noah to build to save the people. By the grace of God we will not occupy the Aso Rock but will also occupy the Douglas House (Imo state government House) in 2027. This is the only party that has no factions, crisis or legal cases because we are truly democratic,” he stated.