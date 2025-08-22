BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it has uncovered wide-ranging irregularities at a company in Sagamu, Ogun State, exposing the firm as a hub of immigration, labour, and corporate law violations.

Established in 2022 with only a Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration, Royal Castle has operated outside Nigeria’s regulatory framework from inception, findings show.

The scandal took a dramatic turn after allegations emerged that a retired Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration, allegedly intervened to secure the quiet release of five Chinese nationals arrested during the enforcement exercise.

Sources within NIS told reporters that such interference undermines enforcement efforts, emboldens expatriate companies to break the law and also demoralizes officers.

Investigators found that the company never obtained a Business Permit or Establishment Quota as required under Sections 36 and 38 of the Immigration Act, 2015.

Instead, it engaged in “quota trafficking,” deploying expatriates seconded from other firms without lawful transfer or approvals. Several expatriates also worked under inappropriate visa categories such as Business Visas and Temporary Work Permits (TWP), which do not allow permanent or managerial employment.

The company, it was learnt further violated its statutory obligations by failing to file mandatory monthly returns to NIS and defaulting on tax remittances.

Five Chinese nationals who were allegedly arrested during the operation were found working illegally in key positions in the company

The arrested men were identified as Zhang Damou – Staff of another firm but illegally serving as Sales Manager without quota approval (quota trafficking).

Qian Jin was alleged to have entered on TWP but engaged in work outside his permit’s scope.

Lin Jianfeng alleged to have entered Nigeria on Business Visa but took up full-time employment.

Tang Pan allegedly came into the country with TWP but employed as Company Interpreter, not covered by the permit, and Guo Zhengheng who was said to have entered on Business Visa but worked in breach of conditions.

Authorities said the offences contravened Section 56 of the Immigration Act, which prohibits visa and permit misuse. Prosecution, repatriation, and stop-listing were recommended.

The NIS operation also exposed labour abuses. Nigerian workers were allegedly subjected to unsafe conditions, denied protective equipment, and forced into long hours for wages below the national minimum wage—a violation of the Labour Act.

Labour rights activists argue that the case reflects a wider pattern of foreign firms exploiting weak enforcement mechanisms to profit at the expense of Nigerian workers.

Civil society groups and labour unions have condemned the incident, saying it underscores collusion between illegal expatriate companies and compromised insiders.

“This case is not just about one company,” a Lagos-based labour advocate said. “It’s about whether Nigeria is willing to defend its sovereignty, protect workers, and enforce its laws without fear or favour.”

Analysts warn that unless decisive action is taken, expatriate companies will continue to see Nigerian regulations as optional for those with the right connections.

Stakeholders have urged the Federal Government to prosecute the implicated expatriates under the Immigration Act and repatriate them.

Stop-list offenders, including fugitive shareholder Zhang Kefeng, to bar future entry.

Blacklist the ceramics company alleged to have been involved from business permit and quota approvals.

Probe alleged insider interference and sanction culpable retired officers.

Enforce labour standards, including wage compliance and workplace safety.

The scandal highlights the convergence of illegal foreign business practices, exploitation of Nigerian workers, and institutional compromise.

For many observers, it is a test of the government’s resolve to enforce immigration and labour laws. Failure to act decisively, critics warn, will signal to other violators that compliance in Nigeria is optional—so long as the right doors can be opened.