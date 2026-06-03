From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The lecture hall at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, was not prepared for what walked in.

It was supposed to be another Tuesday academic ritual: the institution’s 3rd Inaugural Lecture. The topic was “Value of Festivals”, to be delivered by Dr. Chikezie Okoronkwo. But midway through the paper, the room erupted. Drums rolled. Chants rent the air inside the lecture hall. And in came the dreaded Arondizuogu masquerader from Ideato, towering in its magnificence.

For one afternoon, theory met tradition. Academia traded its dullness for drums. And students, who, hitherto, were dozing off, sprang to their feet, their eyes wide open.

Dr. Okoronkwo’s lecture broke down festivals beyond colorful displays. He argued that festivals were economic engines, tourism magnets, tools for social cohesion and instruments of national branding. “They are not limited to rural communities,” he told the audience. “Festivals are for all Nigerians as tools for wealth creation and national identity.”

But he didn’t stop at words. To illustrate the point, kinsmen of the lecturer from Arondizuogu arrived in full traditional regalia. They danced to the sound of the Igba and Ogene, as the Arondizuogu masquerader, respected and feared in Igboland, moved through the hall.

It wasn’t a disruption. It was a demonstration. The masquerader became the visual footnote to the lecture: here is the culture, here is the value, here is the tourism pull.

Arondizuogu festivals attract visitors from across Nigeria and beyond. Seeing one inside a tertiary institution drove the point home in a way no slide deck could.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Basilia Igbokwe, said she chose Dr. Okoronkwo, precisely, because “he has superseded what others seemed not to have done.” For her, the lecture was not just academic exercise. It was a strategy.

“‘Value of Festivals’ could not be more timely or more reflective of the lecturer’s expertise and of our national reality,” she said. “Festivals are not mere cultural celebrations. They’re living repositories of heritage, powerful drivers of tourism, instruments of social cohesion, and emerging catalysts for the real estate and creative economy.”

Dr. Igbokwe tied the theme directly to the polytechnic’s push for applied research and wealth creation. She also used the occasion to restate a vow: to institutionalise the inaugural lecture series as a platform that “deepens town-gown relations, mentors younger academics and elevates the scholarly profile of the institution.”

The subtext of the day was economic diversification. With Nigeria actively seeking alternatives to oil, the rector and the lecturer both pointed to culture as a low-hanging fruit.

Dr. Okoronkwo unpacked the layers: the financial value in vendor sales and hospitality, the tourism value in attracting visitors, the social value in community bonding, and the branding value in projecting Nigeria to the world. The Arondizuogu masquerader, in that context, was not just folklore. It was intellectual property, it was content, it was an attraction.

“This aligns perfectly with SEDT’s mandate and with the polytechnic’s vision of promoting applied research that solves real world problems,” Dr. Igbokwe added.

The event ended with the institution presenting Dr. Okoronkwo a distinguished honour and an iconic symbol of the lecture, a gesture that felt both academic and cultural.

For students at Nekede, the lesson was clear: scholarship doesn’t have to live only in journals. Sometimes it dances through the door in raffia and wood, to the beat of drums from Ideato.

If Nigeria is serious about cultural renaissance, days like this suggest the classroom might be the next festival ground. And the Arondizuogu masquerader may have just given the most memorable lecture of the semester.