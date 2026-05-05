IHTEF 9.0 reveals line-up of speakers for Hospitality Sustainability Summit Africa

The organisers of the International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF) have revealed the line-up of speakers for the 9th edition of the Hospitality Sustainability Summit Africa (IHTEF 9.0), scheduled to hold from May 22–23, 2026, in Abuja.

Themed “Investing in Africa’s Sustainable Hospitality Future,” the Summit will convene leading voices across government, finance, hospitality, and sustainability to explore practical pathways for growth, investment, and innovation within the sector.

Leading the line-up is the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who will participate as Special Guest of Honour.

The Summit will also feature keynote addresses from global and corporate leaders, including Trevor Ward, Managing Director of W Hospitality Group, and Dr Soromidayo George, Director, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Nigerian Bottling Company.

Other notable speakers include Ahmed Raza, District Director at Radisson Hotel Group; Karl Hala, Group General Manager of Continental Hotels; Adedayo Adesugba, a leading industry consultant; as well as Lanre Balogun of Glocient Hospitality; Michael Williams, The Ebony Place and Danjuma Waniko, President of Green Building Society of Nigeria, among other respected industry professionals.

The programme will also feature contributions from key stakeholders across hospitality development, execution and sustainability, including Oluwaseun Yinka Alabi, of Afrexim Bank; Nana Maidugu, Head of Sustainability at the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority; Alain Salameh, Hawthorne Suites by Wyndham and Jorge Erazo Ordonez of Lake Greenfield, among others.

The Summit will also see participation from leading hospitality brands such as Radisson Blu, Continental Hotels, Sheraton, and AATC Onomo, as well as notable operators including The Envoy, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, and Pedestal Hospitality, alongside emerging boutique and independent operators across Africa.

The Summit will further host a high-level delegation from The Gambia’s tourism sector, underscoring IHTEF’s growing influence as a continental platform for collaboration, investment dialogue, and policy engagement across Africa.

According to the Executive Director, Chibuikem Diala, this year’s edition reflects a deliberate shift towards investment-driven conversations and practical execution within the hospitality and tourism space.

“IHTEF has evolved beyond a conference. It is now a platform where policy, investment, and industry expertise converge to shape the future of hospitality in Africa,” he stated.

The two-day Summit will feature high-level panel sessions, keynote addresses, masterclasses, and curated networking engagements, including the prestigious Green Hall of Fame Dinner, which recognises leadership in sustainability and responsible development.

With participation expected from over 500 stakeholders—including investors, hotel owners, policymakers, and industry professionals—IHTEF 9.0 is set to reinforce its position as one of Africa’s leading hospitality platforms.