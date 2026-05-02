IGP sets up Violent Crime Response Unit in states

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has established the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to tackle rising cases of serious crime.
The establishment of the new Violent Crime Response Unit is designed to serve as a strategic, specialised, and rapid-response strike force against violent crime nationwide.
Police sources in Abuja confirmed that the Violent Crime Response Unit is part of a major restructuring of police tactical teams aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and tackling kidnapping and banditry.
The new Violent Crime Response Unit is designed to serve as a strategic, specialised, and rapid-response strike force against violent crime nationwide.
The unit is aimed at combating armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, and cultism, with a focus on intelligence-led operations.
It is confirmed that commanders of the new units have been selected and summoned to Abuja, the police headquarters, to be briefed on the operational procedures of the new unit.
In Bayelsa State, CSP Chris Nwaogbo has been named the commander of the new unit, the Violent Crime Response Unit.
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He was the commander of Operation Restore Peace, otherwise known as Operation Puff Adder.
It was also gathered that with the establishment of the new violent crime units, the IGP has ordered the dismantling of various existing, non-specialised tactical units at state command levels to make way for this new, streamlined structure.
The IGP also warned against the misuse of power, emphasising that the new units must operate within the confines of human rights and professionalism.
Senior police sources also confirmed to newsmen in Abuja that the IGP has ordered a full-scale upgrade of all police forensic laboratories and digital resource centres to support investigations with technology.
Also, the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) is updating the national criminal database to aid in identification and intelligence-driven policing.
The Police Mobile Force (PMF) is being reorganised to return to its original mandate of handling riots and violent threats, with personnel being withdrawn from non-core duties like VIP escort.
These actions reflect a push by the new IGP to modernise the Force and increase accountability.