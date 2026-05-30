IGP promotes 17,952 junior police officers

30 May 2026 8:07 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
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From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has approved the promotion of 17,952 junior police officers across various ranks in the Nigeria Police Force.

The gesture, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, is part of ongoing efforts to enhance personnel welfare, boost morale and reward diligence, professionalism and dedication to duty.

The promotion exercise, which cuts across commands and formations nationwide, comprises the elevation of 165 sergeants to the rank of inspector, 73 corporals to the rank of sergeant, and 17,714 constables to the rank of corporal.

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Placid, in a statement, said the IGP, while noting that timely promotion remains a critical component of the Force’s human resource management strategy and a key tool for motivating officers to remain committed to the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, emphasised that the advancement of deserving personnel reflects the commitment of the current police leadership to merit, career progression and institutional development.

The IGP, who congratulated the newly promoted officers, charged them to see their elevation as a call to greater responsibility, professionalism, discipline and dedication to service. He urged them to uphold the core values of the Nigeria Police Force and continue to discharge their duties with integrity, respect for human rights and commitment to the rule of law.

The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting excellence, rewarding hard work and strengthening institutional capacity in line with global best practices in policing.

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